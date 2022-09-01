K-State football is well represented on NFL rosters this year

13 former Wildcats have made NFL Rosters
13 former Wildcats have made NFL Rosters(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2022 NFL season is inching closer and closer which means 13 former Kansas State football players have found spots on NFL teams.

All teams trimmed their rosters to 53 active players and added practice squad members earlier this week.

Of the 13 players, eight are on defense and seven are on offense. The longest-tenured former Wildcats are Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington) as both are entering their eighth seasons.

Three players from last year’s team are now on NFL rosters, which includes a pair of draft picks in quarterback Skylar Thompson (Miami) and safety Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams), in addition to undrafted free agent defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Atlanta). Several veteran Wildcats switches teams from last year as Elijah Lee moved from Cleveland to Kansas City, Byron Pringle went from Kansas City to Chicago, D.J. Reed went from Seattle to the New York Jets, and Kiondre Thomas moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to Green Bay.

K-State embarks on the 2022 season this Saturday as the Wildcats host South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

