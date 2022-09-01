Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double murder retrial

Shawnee Co. Courthouse
Shawnee Co. Courthouse(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The jury is composed of six men and six women.

Chandler, 62, was convicted in 2012 of the 2002 double-homicides of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka duplex.

However, those convictions were overturned in 2018 by the Kansas Supreme Court, which cited prosecutorial misconduct, and Chandler was granted a retrial, which is in its fourth week.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5. Court wasn’t in session for a three-day recess on Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 22.

