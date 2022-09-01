GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The new trailer for 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' is out now. (Source: Jagged Edge Productions)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A beloved children’s tale is being reimagined into a disturbing horror film.

WARNING: The trailer contains graphic film footage and is not for kids.

The new trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” is out now.

A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin after apparently being abandoned by him when he went off to college.

According to director Rhys Waterfield, Christopher Robin’s absence made Pooh and Piglet’s lives quite difficult, and they’ve essentially become feral.

Waterfield told Variety the response to the trailer has been” absolutely crazy.”

The film was shot in 10 days in England.

Waterfield said they’re expediting the edit to get it through post-production as fast as possible. A release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon the Deer Creek Trail extension.
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
Immigrants were taken from Texas to Chicago by bus. A group arrived Wednesday night.
Texas buses 75 migrants to Chicago in political battle