Governor’s Wildfire Task Force meets

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force met today at the Kansas Department of Agriculture to talk about recommendations for how federal, state, and local officials, along with Kansas communities, can better prevent, respond to, and recover from wildfires.

The two main people running the meeting were Secretary Mike Beam of the Kansas Department of Agriculture and Senator Tom Hawk. Certain people in the room brought up different topics on how to prevent these types of fires from happening and how to find the resources available.

People in the meeting were concerned on how they will be getting the help as many of the firefighters are volunteer or part time so they can’t pay them for the work that they put in. They also talked about fires that happen out of the state and make there way into Kansas on how they take action with those. A lot of concerns were how they find the origin of the fire and when they can’t identify, where do they go to.

