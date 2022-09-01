Gov. proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the Sunflower State.

To raise awareness and educate Kansans about suicide prevention, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Sept. 1, she proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month in the Sunflower State as part of the larger National Alliance on Mental Illness campaign, “Together for Mental Health.”

“We must continue working to break past the stigma surrounding mental health issues and address these issues head-on,” said Gov. Kelly. “By advancing initiatives like the 9-8-8 suicide and crisis hotline and funding mental health resources in our schools, my administration is doing everything in our power to support Kansans’ mental health.”

Over the past four years, Kelly said her administration has made suicide prevention and mental health accessibility a priority. She has created the fist Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator position, approved $15 million annually for suicide prevention and crisis services and launched the 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental health crisis Hotline.

“There is still a lingering stigma surrounding suicide and mental health, leaving some Kansans feeling they are alone,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “At KDADS we’ve made significant and impactful advances with our mental health partners across the state to implement new programs and open new crisis centers. And of course, the recent transition to the 9-8-8 dialing code represents a valuable opportunity to transform the way we respond to people in crisis and let them know they are not alone.”

The Governor indicated that her proclamation highlights the ways Kansas is dedicated to eliminating suicide and raising awareness. She said it recognizes Kansas is united in raising awareness, that prevention is possible, treatment is effective and people do recover.

“We lose too many people each year to suicide and each loss is an immeasurable tragedy. At the same time, 2022 has seen advancements in crisis service accessibility, and stronger partnerships across the state which will support increasing suicide prevention opportunities,” Monica Kurz, LMSW Vice President Policy & Prevention at Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ, said. “I am hopeful that there are ways we can continue to act as individuals and systems to protect more lives.”

Kelly noted that Suicide Prevention Month is observed in conjunction with “Creating Hope Through Action” World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10 and National Suicide Prevention Week between Sept. 4 and 10.

To view the Governor’s full proclamation, click HERE.

