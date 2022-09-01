Fort Riley Game Wardens search for those responsible for illegal bait piles

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens on Fort Riley are looking for those responsible for three illegal bait piles.

Fort Riley officials say that Game Wardens would like to speak to the person who recently left out their bait pile for deer.

Fort Riley noted that a local ordinance barred the act of baiting on Fort Riley as of June 1, 2013.

Officials at the military base said a tip from the public to game wardens led to the removal of three illegal bait piles in the area and seized cameras that were placed to monitor them.

To report a violation, Fort Riley said residents can leave a comment when checking out of ISportsman, call 785-239-6525 to leave a message with the tip or call dispatch at 785-239-3055 to speak with a game warden.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.