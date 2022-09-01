Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection

4th & Kansas Ave. in Downtown Topeka(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident.

The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 4th St. and Kansas Ave. - right in front of the police department - with reports of a commercial truck/bicycle accident.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found one victim in the roadway who was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD said the Accident Reconstruction Team remains on scene investigating the incident.

A Waste Management truck remained parked on 4th Street in Downtown Topeka, just feet away from where a damaged bike lay on the ground.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)

Meanwhile, TPD noted that Kansas Ave. at 5th St. is closed as well as Monroe St. east and westbound at 4th St.

TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area.

