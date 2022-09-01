Douglas Co. DA’s Office reiterates criminal process as LPD videos circulate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. DA’s Office has reminded residents that individuals are not considered criminals unless and until they are prosecuted as the Lawrence Police Department circulates videos of ongoing investigations.

The Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office says it is aware that members of the Lawrence Police Department have posted videos on social media which were obtained during pending investigations. It said the clips are often edited so that they are not representative of the entire incident.

While the Office said it strongly favors accountability and transparency, the public must not lose sight of the importance of preserving the integrity of ongoing investigations. It said the fundamental rights of those accused of criminal conduct must not be lost.

By law, the DA’s Office noted that despite what may be circulating on social media, those shown in the recordings remain innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law - not a court of public opinion.

With respect to the commentary that accompanies these social media posts, the DA’s Office said it has denounced references to those shown in the video clips as “criminals” as they have yet to be convicted.

In most cases, the Office indicated that those shown in the videos have not yet been charged. To be clear, it said the DA’s Office is the only entity that can charge individuals as appropriate under existing Kansas law - not law enforcement.

The DA’s Office said it has a great deal of respect for all law enforcement partners - specifically those who competently and selflessly patrol the community to uphold its safety. It is through cooperation with law enforcement agencies that the community remains safe.

However, the Office said in cases investigated by law enforcement for prosecution, the possibility of compromising the administration of justice must be avoided.

The Office noted that it is committed to ensuring due process and equal access to justice for all.

