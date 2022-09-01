Dolly Parton launches ‘Doggy Parton’ pet apparel line

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton."
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dolly Parton seems to have the golden touch with singing, acting and writing. And now the superstar has launched an apparel line for pets.

The line is called “Doggy Parton.”

In collaboration with SportPet Designs, the line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton.

Parton said she was inspired to start it because of her love for animals.

Part of the proceeds will go to a rescue organization that provides homes for displaced animals.

Initially, the products will be available online through doggyparton.com and Amazon.

More retailers will be announced in the future.

Dolly Parton has launched a pet apparel line called "Doggy Parton." (CNN, doggyparton.com, Netflix)

