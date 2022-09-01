Child advocates raise awareness at annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization dedicated to being an advocate for children called CASA hosted its annual breakfast Thursday, September 1.

According to CASA board president, Keegan McElroy, CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization created to give children going through the court system an advocate, so children can have a designated individual to be their voice and ensure they are not alone in the process.

“Often times, when the kids are going through the court system, what happens is there are so many case workers coming in and out that the child kind of gets lost,” according to CASA board president, Keegan McElroy. “The whole purpose of having the CASA there is to make sure that child does not get lost and also to make sure the child’s wishes are being heard, but also to kind of give that constant to the child.”

The organization uses its annual breakfast to raise awareness for their mission by displaying its open volunteer opportunities and accepting donations from community members.

