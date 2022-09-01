Child advocates raise awareness at annual event

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization dedicated to being an advocate for children called CASA hosted its annual breakfast Thursday, September 1.

According to CASA board president, Keegan McElroy, CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization created to give children going through the court system an advocate, so children can have a designated individual to be their voice and ensure they are not alone in the process.

“Often times, when the kids are going through the court system, what happens is there are so many case workers coming in and out that the child kind of gets lost,” according to CASA board president, Keegan McElroy. “The whole purpose of having the CASA there is to make sure that child does not get lost and also to make sure the child’s wishes are being heard, but also to kind of give that constant to the child.”

The organization uses its annual breakfast to raise awareness for their mission by displaying its open volunteer opportunities and accepting donations from community members.

Find out more about CASA and how you can help HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Latest News

An organization dedicated to being an advocate for children called CASA hosted its annual...
Organizers dedicated to child advocacy raise awareness, volunteer opportunities at annual event
People engaging on what the students have to ask and say
K-State Holds First Community Visit
K-State hosts first community visit
K-State hosts first community visit
People met to talk about how to prevent wildfires
Governor’s Wildfire Task Force meets