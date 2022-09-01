Cavaliers trade Agbaji in blockbuster deal to acquire Jazz star Donavan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawk star Ochai Agbaji’s stay with the Cavaliers was short lived.

According to the Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz are trading superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Agbaji was the 14th overall pick in this years NBA Draft.

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2022

