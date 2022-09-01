BetMGM becomes official partner of Chiefs

BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas.
FILE: BetMGM signage will be prevalent throughout Arrowhead Stadium with the company's recent...
FILE: BetMGM signage will be prevalent throughout Arrowhead Stadium with the company's recent agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs.(@GEHAField)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - BetMGM and the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday morning upon the dawn of legalized sports betting in Kansas.

The partnership between the gambling company and the Chiefs will bring signage inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” BetMGM Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a release. “As we launch our sports betting platform in Kansas, we look forward to elevating the game day experience for Chiefs fans throughout the region.”

READ MORE: Legalized sports betting launches Thursday in Kansas: What you need to know about apps and sportsbooks

BetMGM content will be featured across the Chiefs’ digital channels along with special offers, game day experiences and prizes for fans and season ticket holders.

“As an industry leader in the space, we are excited to welcome BetMGM to Chiefs Kingdom,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan. “We have invested significant time and energy advocating for sports wagering legislation and today’s announcement is going to open the doors for our fans to add to their experience for the 2022 season and beyond.”

With Thursday’s launch in Kansas, BetMGM now has a presence in 24 states.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD 475 Geary County Schools logo
Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name
A Missouri teen had the birthday of a lifetime, but it didn’t start that way... “He just...
Home run ball taken from teen celebrating birthday at Royals game
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn
One person was found shot to death in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. in Topeka Thursday...
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Latest News

Ochai Agbaji press conference
Cavaliers trade Agbaji in blockbuster deal to acquire Jazz star Donavan Mitchell
FILE - A-10C thunderbolt
Arizona fighter jets to help KU Football make 2022 debut
Governor Laura Kelly places the first legal sports bet in Kansas at Hollywood Casino on Sept....
And They’re Off: Gov. places first legal sports bet in Kansas
Len Dawson.
Chiefs open up Len Dawson tribute to the public Thursday at Arrowhead