8-year-old paralyzed in Fourth of July parade shooting may have ‘some cognitive loss,’ family says

The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said...
The family of Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, said he may have "some cognitive loss.”(Source: Roberts family via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) – The family of the 8-year-old boy left paralyzed from the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, said he may have “some cognitive loss.”

Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back and has undergone multiple surgeries.

His family gave an update on him Thursday, saying his rehabilitation team is seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate cognitive loss.

They said he wasn’t well enough and not talking enough for the issues to be noticed sooner.

Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, word recovery issues and loss of fine motor skills acuity.

The rehabilitation team is working with the family to assess long-term needs for Cooper after his eventual return home from the hospital.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the mass shooting during the Independence Day parade.

