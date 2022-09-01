72-year-old cyclist hospitalized after struck by car

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car along a Brown Co. highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 73 with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg driven by Jodey Pendelton, 43, of Hiawatha, had been headed west when he went over the dividing line and hit a cyclist on the westbound shoulder.

KHP noted that the cyclist, James Patton, 72, of Hiawatha, was rushed to Hiawatha Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.