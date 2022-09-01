70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 GMC Sonoma driven by Lyle Phinney, 70, of Manhattan, had been eastbound on Allen when it entered the intersection. At the same time, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by Rebecca Coates, 39, of Manhattan, had been traveling through the intersection.

RCPD said Phinney failed to yield at the stop sign and t-boned the back driver’s side area of Coates’ car.

The Department noted that Phinney was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident and was also issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.