15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, officials were called to the area of K-42 and I-235 with reports of an ongoing chase.

KHP said earlier in the afternoon, the Wichita Police Department had been called to a hit-and-run crash that involved a 2019 GMC Sierra.

Later that afternoon, KHP noted that WPD found the vehicle eastbound on Kansas Highway 42 at Tyler St. This is when the pickup again attempted to speed away.

However, this time, KHP indicated that the pickup rear-ended two other vehicles - a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a 2022 Toyota Highlander - which disabled his car and allowed law enforcement officials to take him into custody.

KHP said Crispin W. Barajas, 15, of Wichita, was arrested for the incident and remained uninjured. However, the driver of the Infiniti, Tynice R. Johnson, 56, of Wichita, was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital with a possible injury and complaints of pain.

The log also indicates that two passengers in the Highlander were rushed to a different hospital while the driver, Shannon C. Peterson, 52, of Hagerstown, Md., remained uninjured but accompanied officials. Passenger Jay M. McDonough, 61, of Parkesburg, Penn., was rushed to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Passenger William H. Derstine, 53, of Souderton, Penn. was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

