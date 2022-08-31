WRHS wrestling coach, mental health advocate receives $181K at Advisors Excel presentation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural High School wrestling coach spoke with members from Advisors Excel Wednesday, August 31, about mental health and received a surprise check from Advisors to support the coach’s cause.

Damon Parker is the executive director of “The Jones Project,” the goal of the project is to open discussion about one’s mental health journey and spread hope to students, organizations, and associations through inspirational presentations. It was created in memory of Advisors Excel member Josh Jones, who took his own life.

To support Parker’s project and its mission, Advisor’s Excel decided to give him a check worth $181,000 during Parker’s mental health presentation. The donations will go to a climbing challenge in Utah that Parker recently participated in.

A Washburn Rural High School wrestling coach spoke with members from Advisors Excel Wednesday, August 31, about mental health and received a surprise check from Advisors to support the coach’s cause. (WIBW)

Parker told 13 NEWS that “The Jones Project” will continue to spread its message for a long time.

“When I first started this thing, I really did not know much about the non-profit space,” according to Parker. “I watched a video where someone said, ‘you know, the purpose of a non-profit is to put themselves out of existence,’ so if you are a non-profit that feeds the homeless, you keep working until there are no more hungry homeless [people], right? So, our mission here is that we want to get this message to every single kid until we have totally curved this teen mental health epidemic that we are going through, and I do not think that work is going to finish. So, we are going to continue doing this thing and I just do not see an end to it.”

Parker said that presenting for Advisors Excel has been one of his many goals he has been trying to achieve for years.

“This is one that has been on bucket list, because when I started the whole professional speaking thing, in 2015, I came here, my wife works for AE [Advisors Excel], and I saw a presenter that really inspired me,” said Parker. “I was like ‘you know what that could be a part of what I do,’ and one day I want to speak at Advisors Excel and here we are. I think the people are AE have been so accommodating, not just for today’s presentation, but for everything that we have been trying to do with the Jones Project. They are just so helpful, and we are very grateful for them.”

According to Leslie Carr, Advisor’s director of learning and development, one in five people will experience a mental health issue this year.

“One in five people will experience a mental health issue this year, and so, it just shows you that with 20% of the population struggling with some kind of mental illness, how important we talk openly about it, that we understand that mental health and mental illness is just the same as physical health and physical illness,” said Carr.

13′s Katie Maher has also done a full profile on Damon Parker.

Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.