Wichita man federally charged with distribution of meth, unlawful gun possession

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with the distribution of meth and unlawful possession of a gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Raymond Walker, 51, of Wichita was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Court records indicate that Walker was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm that had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Treaster prosecutes.

