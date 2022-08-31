Wednesday forecast: Staying hot but humidity remains low

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs for the rest of the week will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s for most areas with humidity starting to increase by Friday. While there may be a few light rain showers or sprinkles tomorrow, the next best chance for rain is looking to be Friday night as a cold front pushes through.

Taking Action:

Stay hydrated. While we’re not talking about extreme heat/humidity, temperatures will still be in the 90s the rest of the week for most areas. Keep your pets in mind as well.

With the rain chance Friday night, we’ll have to keep an eye on it to see if there’s going to be an impact on any evening plans including the KU game and high school football games. As of now the concern exists with the higher chance of rain occurring in the evening hours vs the overnight timeframe, it’ll just be a matter of how widespread the rain will be.



If you’re wondering what that cold front Monday night did it was more of a drop in humidity. Monday’s high was 92° with Tuesday’s high 90° but the heat index was 100° and 89° respectively. The humidity should remain low enough today and tomorrow to the point where the feels like temperatures should be within 1-2° of the actual air temperatures and that includes cooler than the temperatures if the air is dry enough. On Friday, the heat index will get back up to around 5° above the temperature.

Normal High: 86/Normal Low: 63 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 60s (upper 60s possible in north-central KS). Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out but most spots will remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Will keep a low chance for light rain or sprinkles Thursday evening. Again this chance is too small to put in the 8 day but it is worth mentioning just in case.

With Friday dry and mostly sunny, highs will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s before a chance for storms may develop as early as 6pm and continue into Friday night. This will be from a cold front. With this cold front, it will not come with a drop in humidity (or at least not as significant as Monday night’s front) but it will allow highs to remain more in the mid-upper 80s for the holiday weekend, possibly low 90s in some spots.

