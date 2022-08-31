Water industry professionals test their skills in competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water professionals throughout Kansas put their skills to the test with multiple competitions on Wednesday.

One of the friendly competitions included a backhoe rodeo, where operators must move through a series of obstacles and perform challenging tasks, such as picking up and moving an egg without breaking it.

The events are part of the Kansas Water Works Association and Kansas Water Environment Association’s joint conference where roughly 600 water industry workers talk about how we can keep the state’s water and wastewater systems safe.

Among some of the other festivities included a hydrant assembly competition. The mission was to assemble a fire hydrant as fast as each team could.

The conference wraps up Thursday, September 1.

