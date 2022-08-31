Water industry professionals test their skills in competition

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water professionals throughout Kansas put their skills to the test with multiple competitions on Wednesday.

One of the friendly competitions included a backhoe rodeo, where operators must move through a series of obstacles and perform challenging tasks, such as picking up and moving an egg without breaking it.

The events are part of the Kansas Water Works Association and Kansas Water Environment Association’s joint conference where roughly 600 water industry workers talk about how we can keep the state’s water and wastewater systems safe.

Among some of the other festivities included a hydrant assembly competition. The mission was to assemble a fire hydrant as fast as each team could.

The conference wraps up Thursday, September 1.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

Water professionals throughout Kansas put their skills to the test with multiple competitions...
Water industry professionals test their skills in competition
A Washburn Rural High School wrestling coach spoke with members from Advisors Excel Wednesday,...
WRHS wrestling coach, mental health advocate receives $181K at Advisors Excel presentation
Topeka Zoo Giraffe and Friends exhibit
Topeka Zoo logo on a rock outside the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit. The exhibit is scheduled...
Giraffe and Friends zoo exhibit set to open March 10th