UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka’s Angel Romero has been appointed to serve on the Washburn University Board of Regents.

Washburn University says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Angel Romero to its Board of Regents. It noted the appointment was effective this August.

WU noted that Romero serves as the vice president for resource development at the United Way of Greater Topeka. In this role, he oversaw all UWGT fundraising activities - including workplace campaigns, major giving, planned gifts and grants.

Before he joined the United Way, Washburn indicated that Romero worked in data collection for the Kansas Board of Regents.

WU said Romero moved to the Capital City in 2006 to attend Washburn University. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science here and went on to graduate from the School of Law in 2013 with a Juris doctorate.

According to Washburn, Romero serves on various community boards, including Capital Area Crime Stoppers and the Jayhawk Area Council-Boy Scouts of America. He also serves on the board of the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network and spends a week each summer mentoring high school students at KAY Leadership camp.

The University noted that Romero is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Greater Topeka, a 2011 20-Under-40 honoree and a member of the 2022 class of Leadership Kansas.

Washburn indicated that its Board of Regents is composed of nine members: three appointed by the governor, the mayor of Topeka, three appointed by the mayor, one appointed by the Shawnee Co. Commission, and one appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents.

WU said the Kansas Board of Regents’ appointee serves a single-year term while all other members serve staggered 4-year terms.

The University indicated that the next Board of Regents meeting is set for 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, in the Kansas Room in the Memorial Union on the Washburn University campus.

