Two Junction City school buildings placed on lockdown Wed. morning

School Lockdown (gfx)
School Lockdown (gfx)(MGN)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two USD 475 Junction City school buildings have resumed normal operations after being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to Junction City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner, JCPD responded to a call in the city’s northwest side around 10 a.m. As a result, the HD Karns Innovations Academy and Westwood Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown.

Sanner said the move was out of caution, and officers were able to resolve the incident that prompted the lockdown before 11 a.m. Officials say at no point was there an active threat to any schools within Junction City.

No other information has been released.

