Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Officers said it was found that Smith, the river, had a suspended driver’s license and Jones had allegedly been in possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a handgun.

Smith was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on driving while a habitual violator and driving while suspended. He made his issued bond of $1,500 and was later released.

Jones was booked into jail on the distribution of a stimulant, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a weapon. He remains behind bars on a $30,000 bond.

