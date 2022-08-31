Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

Bertrand Wheaton
Bertrand Wheaton(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, deputies said they stopped a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with a covered license plate in the area. During the investigation, they found the registration was expired and the registration sticker did not belong to the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Wheaton, also had a revoked driver’s license.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a K9 Unit was sent to help the search and illegal drugs were found as a result.

Wheaton was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired tag and having a covered license plate.

Wheaton remains confined to the jail with no bond listed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

Chad Voth
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail research team aids in approval of Crohn’s disease treatment
FILE
6 K-State students awarded with scholarships to study internationally
FILE
Abilene City Commission to discuss possibility of anti-panhandling ordinance