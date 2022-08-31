Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, deputies said they stopped a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with a covered license plate in the area. During the investigation, they found the registration was expired and the registration sticker did not belong to the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Wheaton, also had a revoked driver’s license.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a K9 Unit was sent to help the search and illegal drugs were found as a result.

Wheaton was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no vehicle liability insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired tag and having a covered license plate.

Wheaton remains confined to the jail with no bond listed.

