Topeka City Manager candidates meet the public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka whittled down 40 applications for the City Manager position, to these four, all eager to make Topeka their home.

Mike Harmon, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer for a Wyoming utility company, says his skill set aligns with what Topeka needs.

“I’ve spent most of my time in government and the skills are directly relatable. Things that we do in other communities, Topeka is experiencing similar issues, law enforcement recruitment issues, public works projects that need to be constructed. Overall prices of infrastructure that are increasing faster than the taxpayers can keep up,” said Harmon.

Abbe Yacoben currently sits as Deputy Finance Director and Treasurer in Las Vegas, Nevada. She says she is familiar with current Topeka plans and wants to pursue them.

“Momentum 2022 plan discusses bringing new businesses in, bringing high plan jobs in, so younger and up and coming people can come to the city. We can keep up and coming neighborhoods as diverse as they are but also kept up and in really great shape,” Yacoben said.

David Johnston has been a City Manager in several other cities and offered an idea of where he would start in Topeka if he were hired.

“They want to deal with this affordable housing issue, which is housing available to all members of the economic strata not just low and moderate income but high income and executive type,” said Johnston.

Stephan Wade is the only finalist who currently lives in Topeka. He serves as the City of Topeka’s Administrative and Financial Services Director.

“Part of the advantage of me being internal is relationships. I think government is more efficient when you have relationships in the community and I have been here for five years most recently,” he explained.

One person who met the candidates was glad to be part of the process.

“It’s important to get different perspectives, there’s people that are coming from different walks of life and experiences. It’s important that the questions they ask and how they answer them can show how flexible people are,” said Susan McClacherty.

The governing body plans to discuss the candidates in executive session during next Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

They have not a set a timeline for how quickly they might make a decision.

