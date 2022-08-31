Stormont Vail research team aids in approval of Crohn’s disease treatment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local clinical research team has had a hand in the recent approval of Skyrizi to treat Crohn’s disease.

Stormont Vail Health says that its Clinical Research team at Digestive Health recently contributed to the FDA approval of Risankizumab - or Skyrizi.

Stormont Vail said the team participated in Phase 3 trials which involved the compound.

The Health Network noted that Skyrizi applied in the treatment of plaque psoriasis - a disease that causes dry, itchy, raised skin patches covered with scales - is an IL-23 blocker.

Stormont Vail indicated that the drug has also been successful in providing efficient and safe treatment of Crohn’s disease in recent Phase 3 trials.

In the trail facilitated by Stormont Vail’s Clinical Research team, it said patients have had a positive experience with treatment which has proven to be incredibly effective with a good safety profile.

“We are excited to participate and offer a contribution to the work required to get this drug to the market while successfully treating these patients in need,” says Dr. Curtis Baum, gastroenterologist and primary investigator for this clinical trial. “This approval enables us as providers to utilize Risankizumab as a primary option when considering those patients with moderate to severe Crohn’s disease. Additionally, it expands the possibilities of treatment for those who have failed other biologics and are still in need of effective therapy for their disease.”

The Health Network noted that it wants to congratulate everyone involved in the trial.

“Your hard work and dedication has helped provide a new option in the somewhat limited field of treatment for moderate to severe Crohn’s disease,” said the network.

