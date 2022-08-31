Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.

Garrison Commander, Michael Foote, talked about how this will benefit both sides and how honored he is to help out. ”In a good way Fort Riley provides a lot financially into the local economy, this goes straight into our children and there’s nothing more important than our schools and education for the kids,” said Foote. Ronald Johnson, president of USD 475 BOE, said this will help out the school district and base from a financial standpoint. “With this were able to utilize our resources and work in cooperation with the base and the army as a whole and more importantly more additional savings for the tax payer,” said Johnson.

This IGSA creates cost savings and efficiencies by allowing Fort Riley to pay USD 475 utilizing a more efficient acquisition strategy than traditional contracting methods.  USD 475 will benefit through increased workload to stabilize the workforce and strengthen relations between Fort Riley and the USD 475 community. Johnson also mentioned the working relationship and continuing the working relationship is important to them.

