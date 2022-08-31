Seaman grad, Emporia State’s Dalton Cowan calls it a career

Emporia State's Dalton Cowan
Emporia State's Dalton Cowan(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It wasn’t the news former Seaman grad Dalton Cowan wanted to on Tuesday.

From quarterback in high school and ESU, then switching to playing S-back for the Hornets, the redshirt senior for is hanging up his cleats.

Cowan announced on his twitter that after suffering another concussion, he and his family made the decision it wasn’t safe for him to play football.

https://twitter.com/DCowan05/status/1564734352600317952

He did say he plans on coaching for the rest of the fall.

Cowan recorded 331 yards on 29 receptions in just six games. He missed six games due to injury but he earned All-MIAA second team at all-purpose back.

