RCPD searches for woman who hit pedestrian, attempted to hit her again

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking for the woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and attempted to hit her again.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan Ave. and Pomeroy St. with reports of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they said a 20-year-old woman reported a car with a female driver had hit her while she was walking across the street and attempted to hit her again as she walked southbound along Manhattan Ave.

The woman reported that she sustained an injury to her leg, but no further injuries.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

