RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they found a GMC bus belonging to the college had been broken into which caused damage to a passenger side door. A fire extinguisher had also been used on the inside.

The crime cost Manhattan Christian College about $1,000 in damages.

Just over 12 hours later, around 8:45 p.m., RCPD said officers were then called to the 900 block of Garden Way in Manhattan with another report of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived at this location, a 59-year-old woman had reported the windshield on her car had also been damaged, which cost her about $500.

Anyone with information about either crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

