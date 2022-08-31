RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are on the hunt for a stolen bicycle.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 20-year-old woman reported her white Cannondale bicycle had been stolen, costing her about $500.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

