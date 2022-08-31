Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI

PEABODY, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer in Peabody was arrested and stripped of his badge for a DUI and criminal possession of a weapon after he was caught with a blood alcohol level more than 1.5 times the normal limit while on duty.

The Marion County Record reports that part-time Peabody Police officer Chad L. Voth, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested after being accused of drinking on the job on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. The arrest was made by the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office while the Peabody Police Chief stripped Voth of his badge.

Marion Co. Sheriff Jeff Soyez said around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Voth called deputy Landis Goodman to aid in the search of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado stopped near Prairie Lawn Rd. and U.S. 50. The driver of the truck was listed as from the Wichita area.

While the vehicle was searched, Goodman reported that he smelled alcohol coming from Voth. On top of his police duties, salary records also indicate that in 2021 Voth was a lieutenant with the fire department and emergency medical service in Newton.

After the search was completed, Goodman told Soyez at his home what he had seen. Soyez said he then contacted deputies Josh Meliza and Joel Womochil to head to Peabody and make contact with Voth.

Voth has denied Goodman’s allegations, however, he agreed to take a field sobriety test, according to the deputies, at the request of Womochil.

Soyez indicated that a breathalyzer test for Voth registered a 0.128 - more than 1.5 times the legal 0.080 limit. Information from university and health reports notes that a 0.128 blood-alcohol level is usually seen after more than 4 drinks in 1 hour for a 160-pound person or more than 5 drinks in an hour for a 200-pound person.

The paper reports at this time Peabody officer Joshua Wilson was called to handle other matters while Voth’s situation was investigated and Chief Bruce Burke joined Voth and deputies at the police station.

“Burke apologized to us for having to do it but agreed with the arrest,” Soyez told the newspaper.

Burke then took Voth’s badge and immediately fired him. Deputies had already taken his gun as having a firearm while intoxicated is a crime.

Voth was formally arrested and booked into jail around 9:40 p.m. on driving under the influence and criminal possession of a firearm.

As a precaution, the paper also reports that the windows on Voth’s cell were covered so that other inmates would not see him.

Since then, Voth has been released on a $2,500 bond.

Just one night before the incident, Soyez said the office had discussed how to handle a situation when they encounter an officer involved in a crime.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.