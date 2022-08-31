One person in custody following 4.5 hour standoff in Junction City

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) -The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office have taken one person into custody following a 4 1/2 hour standoff Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Junction City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday afternoon in the 800 block of Skyline Drive. Upon their arrival, an individual, who has not been named, barricaded himself within his residence and refused orders given by officers at the scene. At that point, local S.W.A.T. teams were deployed.

After the 4.5 hour standoff, the individual gave himself up to officers officers on the scene without any further incident. Officials say there were no injuries reported in the incident and only the one individual has been taken into custody.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation but at this time there is no longer an active threat to the community.

