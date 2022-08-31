One dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
When officials, arrived they said a semi-truck was headed south on Kansas Highway 49 near milepost 5 in Sumner Co. when the cab left the roadway and went into the west ditch.
From there, KHP said the semi rolled and came to a rest after it hit a utility pole.
KHP has not released the identity of the driver or the type of vehicle involved as the investigation remains ongoing.
