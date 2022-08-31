Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with cake giveaway Sept. 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all of its locations.

On Thursday, September 1st, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundlet, which are the store’s individually packaged miniature Bundt cakes.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd Suite 101-A in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.