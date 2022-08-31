New KU, Haskell partnership to push Indigenous students further into STEM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new partnership between Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas will help push Indigenous students further into the STEM field.

The University of Kansas says a joint project with Haskell Indian Nations University has been chosen to receive a $500,000 seed grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s Indigenous Graduate Partnership. It said the project will support and increase the number of Indigenous students who pursue STEM degrees.

“The Sloan Indigenous Graduate Partnership is a tremendous opportunity to build and strengthen pathways for Indigenous students in STEM fields at KU,” said project leader Joseph Brewer II, associate professor of environmental studies and director of Indigenous Studies. “Our goal is not only to build this pathway but to create opportunity, and to address systemic inequities in STEM by supporting Indigenous students in best practices and research-based protocols. Our overall goal is to shape a new, more inclusive future for Indigenous students in STEM fields.”

KU noted that the project will help address a trend in higher education - rapidly declining numbers of STEM field doctorates awarded to Indigenous students in the past two decades. When this phase of the project is complete, it said KU and HINU will embark on an even broader project to strengthen initiatives to increase the number of STEM degrees awarded to Indigenous students as part of the partnership.

“We have a tremendous dual campus team at Haskell Indian Nations University and KU that are well suited to engage in these processes,” Brewer said. “The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation has been successfully supporting Indigenous students in STEM for over 10 years now at universities around the country, and having the ability to tap into the national network through the Sloan Indigenous Graduate Partnership is such a unique opportunity for KU students, staff and faculty.”

The University indicated that the project includes several interconnected initiatives that build on the decades-long history of collaboration between the two schools and the many existing programs at KU and HINU that support Indigenous students in higher education.

“Haskell Indian Nations University is very excited for the opportunities the Sloan Indigenous Graduate Partnership brings to Haskell students,” said Julia Good Fox, interim president and faculty member in Indigenous & American Indian studies.

Francis Arpan, vice president of academics at HINU, said he will lead the team and welcome the opportunity to expand educational opportunities for Indigenous students.

KU noted that the team will create a pathway for HINU students into graduate programs at KU through the efforts of dedicated Sloan Indigenous Graduate Partnership program coordinator, Mica Mendez. Mendez will organize workshops, workgroup meetings, conferences and special events.

The University indicated that this work will help students transition from undergraduate to graduate STEM education and will improve the capacity of faculty and others to mentor Indigenous students. It said the project team will also offer workshops to strengthen faculty mentoring of students.

KU said the team will work to create a new Sloan Undergraduate Student Program to expand the existing exchange program between HINU and KU. It said this will connect Haskell students to additional STEM courses as undergraduates so they are better positioned to move into STEM programs as transfer students or graduate students.

“Graduate students play such a vital role in our institution — they bring new perspectives, approaches and innovative ideas that contribute to the groundbreaking research being done at our institution,” said project team member Jennifer Roberts, vice provost for academic affairs & graduate studies at KU and professor of geology. “We are so excited to support this program that will further strengthen our recruiting efforts of Indigenous graduate students into our STEM programs. We welcome the unique opportunities that this program will bring the student participants as well as the research and innovation that will result from these activities.”

Because the work will prepare for a broader program, the University noted that the project team will collaborate with the national SIGP leadership team. Currently, it said nine universities participate in the partnership - including Purdue University, the University of Alaska, and the University of Montana. It said the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering administers the partnership.

KU noted that Institute for Policy & Social Research supported the application and will help administer the project.

