Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Tyler Hodges, 37, of Manhattan had been following a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Haley Hays, 22, of Manhattan.

Hodges reportedly attempted to swerve from behind Hays and hit the curb which caused the motorcycle to flip on its side.

RCPD said Hodges was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries to his head and wrist, as well as a fractured collarbone.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured

Latest News

FILE
UWGT’s Angel Romero appointed to Washburn University Board of Regents
FILE
RCPD on the hunt for stolen bicycle
FILE
Wichita man federally charged with distribution of meth, unlawful gun possession
Brandi Snyder
Americus woman charged with producing, possessing, distributing child porn