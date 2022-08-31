Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Tyler Hodges, 37, of Manhattan had been following a 2015 Chevrolet Cruz driven by Haley Hays, 22, of Manhattan.

Hodges reportedly attempted to swerve from behind Hays and hit the curb which caused the motorcycle to flip on its side.

RCPD said Hodges was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries to his head and wrist, as well as a fractured collarbone.

