Manhattan man arrested for strangling, restraining 18-year-old victim

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling and restraining an 18-year-old victim.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery.

When officers arrived, an 18-year-old woman reported a 20-year-old man that she knew, later identified as Joshua Garrison, of Manhattan, had strangled her and forcefully restrained her.

Garrison was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery. He remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

