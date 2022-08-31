Lawrence Police search for man missing for three days

The Lawrence Police Department attempts to find a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods on...
The Lawrence Police Department attempts to find a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods on Saturday, August 27.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department attempts to find a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods on Saturday, August 27.

Lawrence Police posted on Facebook that John “Gib” Sosman, 72, has not been seen for three days. Sosman was last seen at Riverfront Park on Saturday at 8 p.m.

According to Lawrence Police, he is 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 165 lbs.

If you happen to see Sosman, please call (785) 832-7509 or call 911 for help.

