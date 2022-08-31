Kansas Prep Zone: Perry-Lecompton

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A team that knows how to win in recent years, last year was a little bit of a hiccup.

The team went 6-4 last season, a drastic change from 11-2 in 2020.

A part of that was the team lacked leadership but head coach Mike Paramore and the players say this year... it’s a night and day difference.

“They’ve come together, it’s been fun to see them develop and come into their senior year and develop that leadership and want to be the guys out front and they know it’s there turn to make a mark on this program,” Paramore said.

”Most of our starters are really close friends,” Senior Offensive Tackle and Defensive end Brayton Leochner said. “Most of us are with each other every day after practice, during school we’re always talking to each other and even most of the starters are friends with the underclassmen and junior varsity who are playing this year.”

In 2019 and 2020, the Kaws got to the state championship but ultimately fell short both times.

Paramore enters year number 22 with the program and the two words he says that have not changed are is toughness and physicality.

“We want to take care of us. We got to get better at practice,” Paramore said. “If we can take care of us, if we can block, tackle better and get an approach for the game and prepare really well then go play extremely hard and go have a great attitude, those are all things we can control. If we do those things, we give ourselves a chance to win on Friday night.”

Senior Center and Linebacker Walker Pringle says he sees that change.

”I’d say the weight room a lot,” Pringle said. “Most of us have gotten a lot stronger and coaches have just been talking about how much potential they think we have and it’s been motivating us.”

The Kaws open the year at Sabetha Friday at seven p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.