Kansas City Chiefs announce plans for Len Dawson tribute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs announced plans to formally honor Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and longtime broadcaster Len Dawson, a Kansas icon for several decades who died last week at the age of 87. The team said on Thursday, Sept. 1, it will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public for fans to view a tribute commemorating Lawson’s life and legacy.

“We believe it’s important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson. My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len’s many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game.”

The tribute inside the Chiefs Hall of Fame Honor will be open to the public and free of charge from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Chiefs said guests should park in Lots F and G and enter into the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate.

“Once inside the gate, visitors will be directed down the spiral ramp and will proceed to the Hall of Honor. After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests will have the opportunity to view a tribute on the stadium’s video boards before exiting the stadium at Tower Gate East,” the team explained.

With large crowds expected, the Chiefs said movement through the stadium and Hall of Honor will be queued and everyone wanting to see the tribute will have to pass through security screening at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

Anyone with questions regarding the Len Dawson Tribute can contact Fan Experience at 816-920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com.

