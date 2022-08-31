Kannaco Hemp Field Tour

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Hemp Consortium, Kansans for Hemp, Planted Association of Kansas, WSU-SBDC and other hemp advocates invited members to tour the Kannaco Industrial Hemp Field. Kansas lawmakers and industrial hemp regulators were also in attendance for discussion of the crop’s current status and future potential in the state.

The tour let them see hemp before it is harvested and compare it to other crops and to ask certain questions on how it exactly works. The CEO of Kannaco, Jim Garman, said it was a good way to get people out here to talk about a potential growing crop for Kansas. “It’s an evolving crop, I think that eventually it can help potentially with traditional crop rotations so when you think about corn and beans and wheat and everything that you would generally see on a Kansas farm this might make its way in there eventually,” said Garman.

People from K-State were also out there giving a demonstration of how they build and use hemp to make different models for people to see the pros and cons of hemp. They had samplings of bread and different other things out there from the hemp seed. Garman also mentioned this is just used for seed where as medical hemp is used for the THC and CBD. They also may break down the stalks used and turn them into fibers for the construction industry to use.

