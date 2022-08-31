K-State football reveals new game day features for fans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the kickoff to the 2022 College Football season just days away, K-State Athletics announced the completion of several improvements to Bill Snyder Family Stadium and previewed the numerous game day experiences fans will be able to enjoy.

The official Wildcats team shop now has an additional permanent store located on the east side of the stadium. The 1,700 square foot store will give fans another place to shop for team apparel and gear on gamedays.

Also, K-State students will now be able to purchase single-game reserved parking in a designated student parking area in the north parking lot. Another new feature this year is “Willie’s Meal Deal,” which is a budget-friendly concessions option available to fans this season. For $10, fans will be able to get a hot dog, chips, cookie, and a soda at Grab-N-Go locations located around the stadium.

A couple of features that are returning for the 2022 season are the celebrating of the team’s arrival approximately two-and-a-half hours prior to kickoff, and the fan-favorite Powercat Porch beer garden located in the southeast corner of the stadium.

