K-State basketball adds two walk-ons

Jerome Tang has added 13 new players to his roster this off-season.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced on Tuesday the additions of walk-ons Nate Awbrey and Peyton Ackerman to the Wildcat program for the 2022-2023 season.

Awbrey will be a senior with one year of eligibility remaining while Ackerman will be a true freshman with the traditional five-year window to play four seasons.

“We are excited to add Nate and Peyton to our program and family,” said Tang. “They are both outstanding young men and will be huge assets to our team.”

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard, Awbrey will be arriving at K-State after spending the last four seasons (2018-2022) at Manhattan Christian College where he helped the Thunder to multiple national tournaments in soccer and basketball. As a senior in 2021-2022, he played in 26 games, averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Ackerman comes to Manhattan after finishing his prep career at Epic Charter School in Oklahoma City. He averaged 6.3 points per game while playing in 18 games.

The additions of Awbrey and Ackerman bring the total number of newcomers to 13, including seven Division I transfers, one college transfer, two community college transfers, and three high school players.

