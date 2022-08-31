Jury enters fifth day of deliberations in Dana Chandler double murder retrial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors entered their fifth day of deliberations Wednesday morning in the Dana Chandler double murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Judge Cheryl Rios excused the jury to its room to resume its deliberations around 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, which was Day 16 of the retrial.

Chandler, 62, was convicted in 2012 of the 2002 double-homicides of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka duplex.

However, those convictions were overturned in 2018 by the Kansas Supreme Court, and Chandler was granted a retrial, which is in its fourth week.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5. Court wasn’t in session for a three-day recess on Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 22.

Check wibw.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.