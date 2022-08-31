Jury enters fifth day of deliberations in Dana Chandler double murder retrial

From left to right, Tom Bath, Tricia Bath, and Dana Chandler.
From left to right, Tom Bath, Tricia Bath, and Dana Chandler.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors entered their fifth day of deliberations Wednesday morning in the Dana Chandler double murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka.

Judge Cheryl Rios excused the jury to its room to resume its deliberations around 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, which was Day 16 of the retrial.

Chandler, 62, was convicted in 2012 of the 2002 double-homicides of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a west Topeka duplex.

However, those convictions were overturned in 2018 by the Kansas Supreme Court, and Chandler was granted a retrial, which is in its fourth week.

The retrial began Friday, Aug. 5. Court wasn’t in session for a three-day recess on Thursday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 19; and Monday, Aug. 22.

Check wibw.com for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Ricardo Ramirez
Inmate serving time for child sex crimes dies behind bars
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
Michael Stroede is wanted for escaping the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning

Latest News

John Caviness booking photo
Bond set for former Oklahoma Chief of Police accused of child abuse
Chad Voth
Peabody officer arrested, stripped of badge after alleged on-duty DUI
Bertrand Wheaton
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)
Stormont Vail research team aids in approval of Crohn’s disease treatment