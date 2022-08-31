JCPD identifies man arrested after 4.5-hour standoff

Curtis McDaniel
Curtis McDaniel(Geary Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Police Department has identified Curtis McDaniel, 35, of Junction City, as the man arrested following a 4.5-hour standoff.

The Junction City Police Department says around 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, officers and officials with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a neighborly disturbance that involved a gun in the 800 block of Skyline Dr.

When officials arrived, they said McDaniel had barricaded himself in his home and refused to comply with lawful orders. After the refusal, local S.W.A.T. members were deployed and a 4.5-hour standoff ensued.

JCPD said when S.W.A.T. deployed tear gas into the home, McDaniel finally surrendered and was arrested around 8:55 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

McDaniel has been booked into the Geary Co. Jail on aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal threat. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

JCPD said it would like to thank the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office, Grandview Plaza Police Dept., Junction City Fire, and EMS crews, as well as Evergy, for their help in the incident. With their help, it said the incident was able to come to a peaceful conclusion without any serious injuries.

