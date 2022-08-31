Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a non-profit legal organization, says officials at Fort Riley Middle School have agreed to pay $95,000 in damages and attorneys’ fees to a local math teacher.

In the case Ricard v. USD 475 Geary County Schools School Board Members, court records indicate that Pamela Ricard, a math teacher, had been reprimanded and suspended by Fort Riley Middle School officials for addressing a student by their legal and enrolled name instead of a chosen name.

Court records also note that the school had required Ricard to not tell the student’s parents about their social transition.

The Alliance indicated that its attorneys worked with the Kriegshauser Ney Law Group to represent Ricard.

“No school district should ever force teachers to willfully deceive parents or engage in any speech that violates their deeply held religious beliefs,” said ADF Senior Counsel Tyson Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. “We’re pleased to settle this case favorably on behalf of Pam, and we hope that it will encourage school districts across the country to support the constitutionally protected freedom of teachers to teach and communicate honestly with both children and parents.”

The lawyers noted that Ricard had challenged a school district policy that forced her to use the student’s preferred name to address them while in class and their legal name when speaking to parents. They said these actions “violated her conscience.”

“This case provides straightforward lessons for Kansas school boards: Schools shouldn’t lie to parents and teachers don’t forfeit their constitutional rights at the schoolhouse door,” said Joshua Ney, partner at Kriegshauser Ney Law Group. “The Geary County School District unsuccessfully tried to convince a federal court that a teacher should completely avoid using a child’s name during a parent-teacher conference in order to hide new names and genders being used by the school for a child in a classroom. Absurdity and deception has its limits, especially in federal court. I’m glad the case clarifies the financial stakes for school boards if they attempt to force teachers to lie to parents about their students.”

In May, ADF indicated that the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas allowed the lawsuit to proceed and found she was likely to win on her First Amendment free exercise of religion claim. The move granted her motion to halt enforcement of the parental communication part of the district policy.

Additionally, ADF said the court acknowledged that Ricard could continue to address students by their preferred names while avoiding pronouns for those who have requested pronouns inconsistent with their biological sex.

After the court’s ruling, the lawyers noted that the school board voted to revoke the parental communications policy at hand.

As part of the settlement, ADF noted that school officials have agreed to issue a statement that Ricard was in good standing without any disciplinary actions against her when she retired in May. In light of the settlement, attorneys filed to dismiss the case on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

