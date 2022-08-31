Elmont Elementary gymnasium named after retiring PE teacher

The Seaman district coach and teacher was honored.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is sending one of its long-time teachers and coaches off with a big honor.

Mark Simoneau is retiring after 36 years as a PE teacher at various schools in USD 345. Simoneau’s memory won’t be far from the students at Elmont Elementary, where the gym was re-named in his honor.

The district says Simoneau did a lot during his tenure, including coordinating youth athletic activities and serving as Seaman’s assistant basketball coach. Simoneau says it’s easy to keep coming back when you love what you do, though the time has come to start a new chapter.

“You miss it,” Simoneau explained. “You miss the kids; you miss the interaction between everybody. But it’s time for somebody new to step in, and time for me to go.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson (right), who works at...
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
3305 SE Minnesota Ave.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
Family and friends have identified a man who was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was...
‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Teacher killed in hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind
Margaret Thomas
Saint Marys woman arrested on DUI, meth found after weekend fight
Dana Chandler
Jury hears prior testimony read in open court Monday morning in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka

Latest News

Garrison commander and USD 475 Officials signing papers
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
Hemp advocates touring the fields
Kannaco Hemp Field Tour
The Lawrence Police Department attempts to find a 72-year-old man last seen in the woods on...
Lawrence Police search for man missing for three days
The Kansas Water Works Assoc. & Kansas Water Environment Assoc. are holding their 13th annual...
Water experts give best tap water title to City of Emporia