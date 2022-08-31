Elmont Elementary gymnasium named after retiring PE teacher

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is sending one of its long-time teachers and coaches off with a big honor.

Mark Simoneau is retiring after 36 years as a PE teacher at various schools in USD 345. Simoneau’s memory won’t be far from the students at Elmont Elementary, where the gym was re-named in his honor.

The district says Simoneau did a lot during his tenure, including coordinating youth athletic activities and serving as Seaman’s assistant basketball coach. Simoneau says it’s easy to keep coming back when you love what you do, though the time has come to start a new chapter.

“You miss it,” Simoneau explained. “You miss the kids; you miss the interaction between everybody. But it’s time for somebody new to step in, and time for me to go.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.