DEA warns of Rainbow Fentanyl targeting younger Americans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA is now warning residents of brightly colored fentanyl-laced pills dubbed rainbow fentanyl targeting children.

The Drug Enforcement Administration advised on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that an alarming trend is emerging throughout the U.S. which includes colorful fentanyl. It said law enforcement partners began to seize brightly colored fentanyl in August - along with traditional fentanyl pills - in 18 states.

Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl,” the DEA said the trend appears to be a new method used by cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

The DEA noted that rainbow fentanyl has been seized in various forms - including pills, powder, and blocks that look like sidewalk chalk. Despite claims that certain colors are more potent than others, it said there is no indication through lab testing that this is true. It said every color, shape and size of the drug should be considered extremely dangerous.

The DEA reminded residents that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just 2 milligrams - equal to 10 - 15 grains of table salt - is considered a lethal dose. Without lab testing, it said there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder.

The Administration indicated that fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that around 107,600 Americans died of drug overdoses in 202, 66% of which were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. It said drug poisonings are the leading killer of those between the ages of 18 and 45.

The DEA said fentanyl available in the U.S. is primarily supplied by two criminal drug networks - the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

