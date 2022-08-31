Child, staff member hit by vehicle at Junction City elementary school

By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A child and a staff member at Westwood Elementary School were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Junction City Police Department it happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials say the driver, who was at the school for pickup suffered an unknown medical condition which caused her to hop the curb. The vehicle struck a child and a staff member, then hit a tree before finally coming to a stop.

Officials say only the driver was transported to hospital for treatment. All of the other individuals involved in the accident were cleared by EMS on the scene as they only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

JCPD says the woman also had a child in the back of her car.

Westwood Elementary was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning in an unrelated incident. JCPD said WES, along with nearby HD Karns Innovations Academy returned to normal operations just before 11 a.m. after shots were reported in the area about an hour before.

